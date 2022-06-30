Volunteers wanted for Vernon Community Safety Unit

Individuals are a huge help to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment

The City of Vernon’s Community Safety Unit (CSU) is looking for new volunteers to join its team.

The CSU is part of the city’s protective services department, which works closely with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and other local service providers, to support community policing and crime prevention initiatives within the city.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have the support of such a great group of people,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “We cannot thank our RCMP volunteers enough for the work they do in supporting policing operations, crime prevention, and community policing initiatives in the city. Their efforts truly do make our community a safer and better place.”

The CSU is comprised of two sections:

1) Crime Prevention: RCMP volunteers play a proactive role in increasing safety and reducing crime in our community by acting as “eyes and ears” for the RCMP. Volunteers are responsible for a number of programs that include:

• Night patrols of the city;

• Foot patrols for special events;

• Speed watch operations.

2) The Community Safety Office: RCMP Volunteers provide crime prevention, community service resources, and educational material that help connect community members. Volunteers greet, refer and assist residents, attend community events, and actively help with a number of other crime reduction initiatives.

Community members can apply to either program or for both.

“The RCMP Volunteer program with the Community Safety Unit engages residents and allows them to take an active role in increasing safety and reducing crime in our community,” said Laurie Carpenter, crime prevention coordinator.

To find out how you can volunteer and for additional information about the programs, please visit the City of Vernon website at www.vernon.ca/communitysafety.

