Vernon Search and Rescue’s helicopter winch rescue team was activated Sunday for a woman in medical distress off the King Edward Forest Service Road near Coldstream. (VSAR photo)

VSAR helicopter rescues woman

Woman in medical distress airlifted from mountainous terrain near Coldstream Sunday

Vernon Search and Rescue put its helicopter winch team to use Sunday.

A call came in around noon about a woman in medical distress on the Teddy Bear Loop, nine kilometres up the King Edward Forest Service Road in Coldstream.

“She was 25 minutes off-trail and it was very steep, very rugged terrain, so a decision was made to fly her out with the heli-winch team,” said Pete Wise with Vernon Search and Rescue. “A crew was dispatched. B.C. Ambulance was on-site. They had an attendant with her along with our guys.”

The woman was stabilized and was hoisted out of the bush by the helicopter winch crew. She was transported to the bottom of King Edward FSR, then loaded into a waiting ambulance and taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

She had been out with a group of people. There is no word on her condition.


