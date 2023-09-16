Walk, roll and run at annual Lumby fundraiser

Funds will go to patient care in and around the Lumby area

Walk, roll and run to raise funds for patient care around Lumby.

Put on by the Lumby and District Health Services Society (LDHSS), The Walk Roll Run Fundraiser includes four runs: one kilometre, three km, five km or roll, which is just as far as you can go ($25 each).

There are first-, second- and third-place prizes for each distance, along with prizes for best costume. Free hot dogs will be provided.

Registration begins at 10 a.m., at the west entrance of Salmon Trail, on Sunday, Sept. 24.

A Ducks for Health raffle will also take place, where you can purchase a toy duck for a chance to win some money.

Call LDHSS at 250-547-9741 to buy your duck ticket, or email lumbyhealthcentre@shaw.ca. The ducks race the river with first place getting $1,000, second place $500 and third wins $250.

The LHDSS is a non-profit charitable organization that works with Lumby physicians and Interior Health to provide the best possible care for Lumby, Cherryville and area residents.

More information can be found at lumbyhealthcentre.org/about.

