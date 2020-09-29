Wanted Alberta man linked to Shuswap stabbing turns himself in

Terrance Alan Jones is charged with attempted murder and other offences in relation to an Aug. 16 incident in Blind Bay

Terrance Alan Jones, left, turned himself into Salmon Arm RCMP Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. He was wanted for attempted murder and other offences in relation to an Aug. 16, 2020 stabbing in Blind Bay. (RCMP photos)

A man wanted by police in connection to an August stabbing in Blind Bay has turned himself in.

Terrance Alan Jones, 40, of Edmonton, turned himself into police at the RCMP detachment in Salmon Arm Wednesday, Sept. 23.

He is charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence.

Salmon Arm RCMP asked for the public’s help in locating Jones and Alexander Boucher from Enderby in early September as only one of the three men was in custody for the Aug. 16 stabbing.

Police arrested Boucher in Vernon Sept. 18 following an hours-long investigation two days prior.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP descended on an apartment complex in Vernon’s Mission Hill after police spotted a man matching Boucher’s description entering a unit at the Regency Gardens.

A containment area was established Sept. 16 and the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team responded to assist. A distraction device deployed by police sparked a small fire in a storage room that was discovered once officers gained access to the unit. Boucher wasn’t inside.

An off-duty police officer travelling along Middleton Way in Coldstream spotted a man believed to be Boucher on Sept. 18. When police arrived on scene, Boucher fled on foot and after a quick foot pursuit through a residential neighbourhood, he was arrested without incident in a nearby park in Vernon.

“The search for both wanted individuals spanned over a month and involved multiple RCMP jurisdictions across the Shuswap and North Okanagan,” said RCMP Southeast District spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“We greatly appreciate any and all tips submitted by community members who contacted their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers and we acknowledge the assistance from the media across the region.”

Jones is expected to appear before the courts on Sept. 29, 2020.

