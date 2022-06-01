Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking for information on the whereabouts of Justin Tyler Howarth, 34, believed to be in the North Okanagan. Howarth is wanted on a number of charges and is considered violent. (RCMP photo)

Wanted man in North Okanagan considered violent

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP asking for whereabouts information on Justin Tyler Howarth, 34

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.

Justin Tyler Howarth, 34, is wanted for assault, assault with a weapon, theft, uttering threats, pointing a firearm, and is believed to be in the North Okanagan.

Howarth is described as five-foot-nine, 146 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is considered violent and should not be approached. If you locate him, call your local police detachment immediately.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Justin Tyler Howarth, contact your local police, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

