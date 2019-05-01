Shane Mulholland is wanted by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP for failing to comply with a probation order. (RCMP - photo)

Wanted man may be in North Okanagan, Kamloops areas

Shane Mulholland is wanted by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP for failing to comply with probation order

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who may be in the North Okanagan or Kamloops areas.

Shane Mark Mulholland is wanted for failure to comply with probation order.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have made several attempts to locate Mulholland, however have been unsuccessful.

READ ALSO: Wanted man thought be in North Okanagan, Kamloops area

Mulholland is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10, 221 pounds with brown hair and black eyes.

Mulholland is considered violent. Do not attempt to make contact with or apprehend him.

If you have any information about Shane Mulholland or where he might be, please contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Students dip their toes into the past at the Central Okanagan Heritage Fair
Next story
Man sentenced in Shuswap court after years-long crime spree across 3 provinces

Just Posted

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Human remains discovered in burned truck outside of Oliver

Oliver RCMP responded to a remote location east of the town, identity of the victim is still unknown

Wanted man may be in North Okanagan, Kamloops areas

Shane Mulholland is wanted by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP for failing to comply with probation order

Work to begin on Vernon’s 48th Avenue

Lane closures will be in effect as work upgrades being Monday

Vernon’s 2020 Budget survey live

The survey is available until May 31.

Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 86 years

The family-run farm officially opened for their spring season Wednesday, May 1.

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against B.C. coach

‘The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about’ say owners

Man accused of causing fatal car crash on Coquihalla expected to plead guilty

George Holowko is in Vancouver court to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

B.C. group’s legal claim that Food Network stole show idea moves ahead

The plaintiffs argue the network’s ‘Food Factory’ show is the same to an idea they pitched

‘Save our principals’: Terrace students walk out to protest staffing changes

This would affect several schools in the district, with two principals assuming teaching positions

Most Read