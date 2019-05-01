Wanted man may be in North Okanagan, Kamloops areas

Shane Mulholland is wanted by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP for failing to comply with probation order

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who may be in the North Okanagan or Kamloops areas.

Shane Mark Mulholland is wanted for failure to comply with probation order.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have made several attempts to locate Mulholland, however have been unsuccessful.

Mulholland is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10, 221 pounds with brown hair and black eyes.

Mulholland is considered violent. Do not attempt to make contact with or apprehend him.

If you have any information about Shane Mulholland or where he might be, please contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.



