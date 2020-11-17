Wanted man sought by Vernon Mounties

Those with information on the whereabouts of this man are urged to contact police

Vernon police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

Guy Jaques Roy, 32, is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Roy is described as a 6-foot-3, 216 pounds, brown hair and eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Guy Roy, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

