Wanted man still thought to be in North Okanagan

RCMP asking for help in locating Shane Mark Mulholland

A man wanted for failure to comply with a probation order may be in the North Okanagan and Kamloops area.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have made several attempts to locate Shane Mark Mulholland. Those attempts have been unsuccessful and the RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance.

Mulholland is described as a 42-year-old Caucasian male who is 5’ 10” tall, weighing 221 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

“Shane Mulholland is considered violent. Do not attempt to make contact with or apprehend this individual,” RCMP Const. Kelly Brett said in a release.

It is the second time the RCMP has asked for assistance in locating Mulholland since September, the first being on Sept. 5.

Anyone with information about Mulholland or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, www.nokscrimestoppers.com. Information leading to an arrest could result in a cash reward.

