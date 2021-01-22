Wanted Vernon man believed to be in Kamloops: RCMP

Kayne Pasco, 27, is wanted in the province for several offences

Kamloops RCMP is asking the public for help in locating a wanted Vernon man on several unendorsed warrants.

Kayne Pasco, 27, is wanted in B.C. for offences that include resisting or obstructing a police officer, theft, breach of Undertaking, and breach of release order.

Pasco is believed to be in the Kamloops area. He is described as a non-white male, 6’1”, 177 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Police released a photo of Pasco wearing a black shirt and sporting a thin mustache and beard.

He is described as having two distinct tattoos: his initials, KP, on the left side of his neck, and a skull tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on Kayne Pasco’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-828-3000, or submit a Crime Stoppers tip anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

