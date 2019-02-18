Warm and sunny for Family Day in Vernon

Fishers take to the frozen waters of Monte Lake for ice fishing Sunday, Feb. 17. (Niña Monica Lim photo)

Despite snow looming on the horizon, Vernon’s Family Day is shaping up to be sunny and warm, Environment Canada predicts.

According to the department, Vernon will see a high of -3 C today before giving way to 2-4 centimetres of snow Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will see Vernon warm up once again with highs of -1 C before further snow and a chance of flurries Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Related: Family Day move a welcome change: poll

While it doesn’t compare to the record of 8.5 C on Feb. 18, 1995, Family Day 2019 is warmer than Feb. 12 last year, which saw a mean temperature of -10.6 C, according to Environment Canada.

Had the timing not shifted from the second Monday in February to the third, Family Day would have seen a high of -9.1 C and a mean of -11.1 C Feb. 11.



parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.