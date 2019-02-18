Fishers take to the frozen waters of Monte Lake for ice fishing Sunday, Feb. 17. (Niña Monica Lim photo)

Warm and sunny for Family Day in Vernon

Snow on horizon

Despite snow looming on the horizon, Vernon’s Family Day is shaping up to be sunny and warm, Environment Canada predicts.

According to the department, Vernon will see a high of -3 C today before giving way to 2-4 centimetres of snow Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will see Vernon warm up once again with highs of -1 C before further snow and a chance of flurries Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Related: Family Day move a welcome change: poll

While it doesn’t compare to the record of 8.5 C on Feb. 18, 1995, Family Day 2019 is warmer than Feb. 12 last year, which saw a mean temperature of -10.6 C, according to Environment Canada.

Had the timing not shifted from the second Monday in February to the third, Family Day would have seen a high of -9.1 C and a mean of -11.1 C Feb. 11.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Health Canada warns against giving opioid-containing cough, cold meds to youth
Next story
A Mother’s Wish: Ryan Shtuka’s mother wants her son to be ‘forever known’

Just Posted

Warm and sunny for Family Day in Vernon

Snow on horizon

Family Day move a welcome change: poll

Okanagan readers voted that the new date for Family Day in B.C. is a positive change

Interior Savings looks to hand out bursaries

Applications open until Feb. 28

Greater Vernon Chamber busy during Chamber Week

Chamber Week starts Feb. 18

Get ready to fill the stands at the Special Olympics Winter Games in Vernon

The festivities get underway Thursday with the opening ceremony

Vernon art gallery turns out the lights and throws a party

DJ, drinks and food at Art After Dark Feb. 23

A Mother’s Wish: Ryan Shtuka’s mother wants her son to be ‘forever known’

‍‍‍‍‍“Let me tell you a story …. it all began with a boy named Ryan”

Health Canada warns against giving opioid-containing cough, cold meds to youth

Usage could lead to problems later in life

Sex abuse survivors to meet with Vatican summit organizers

Pope Francis has urged participants to meet with abuse victims before they came to Rome

Ex-FBI official: ‘Crime may have been committed’ by Trump

Andrew McCabe said FBI had good reason to open a counterintelligence investigation into whether Trump was in league with Russia

‘Making this up:’ Study says oilsands assessments marred by weak science

Few independently checked their conclusions

Okanagan College professor awarded for promoting financial literacy

Leigh Sindlinger received a Distinguished Service Award for inspiring financial literacy in youth

Poll: What do you think of Family Day weekend’s move?

Until this year, Family Day has fallen on the second Monday in February

Sicamous farmer’s A2 milk could help those with trouble digesting dairy

The milk which contains no A1 beta-casein, a cause of digestive problems for some, hits stores soon

Most Read