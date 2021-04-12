Warm, sunny week ahead in Okanagan-Shuswap

Daytime highs will reach the low 20s with mainly clear skies this week

A great week is in store for the Okanagan-Shuswap area as the sun is expected to shine throughout the week, bringing warm temperatures with it.

Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa Erven says a ridge of high pressure is building up over the region.

“As it grows and strengthens throughout the province, it’s going to bring in this mild air mass with it. With each day, we’re going to see the temperature creeping up by a degree or two and getting into the low 20s by the time we get to Friday and Saturday.”

It’s still a little too early to tell if this warm sunny weather will last past this week, but Erven is sure it will last at least until the weekend.

“Some of the models are hinting that the ridge will weaken, perhaps a few little blips that will lower the temperature by a degree or a few degrees, and perhaps a few showers as well.”

Erven says temperature fluctuations throughout the week will be wide, with overnight lows dipping to single digits but nothing below zero.

“This is a good time to bring out your sunhat, sunglasses and sunscreen as our UV index does creep into the moderate and even get into the high range by the end of the week.”

