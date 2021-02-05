Warm weather nixes drive-thru ice park on first day of Vernon Winter Carnival

Organizers cancelled the event for the day to preserve the ice sculptures for the rest of the carnival

The Vernon Winter Carnival has run up against another environmental setback.

On the first day of the 61st annual Carnival, organizers announced this year’s keystone event, the Drive-Thru Ice Park, is cancelled for the day due to warm weather.

“We’re trying to save the ice sculptures for the rest of Carnival,” the Vernon Winter Carnival Society said on Facebook Friday afternoon.

The society said the situation will be updated at 6 p.m. tonight. Those who registered for the event can call 250-545-2236 to reschedule.

Brendan Shykora

