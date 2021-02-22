Okanagan Lake in spring. (Black Press Media file photo)

Okanagan Lake in spring. (Black Press Media file photo)

Warm week ahead but expect colder March: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is forecasting a colder than average spring for Okanagan-Shuswap

Warm spring-like weather is finally making its way into the Okanagan-Shuswap region, with temperatures forecast to be above average over the next few days.

Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist said usually, spring temperatures in the region get up to 4 C but this past weekend saw highs of 7 to 8 C.

“For this week, we’re looking at perhaps a few days way above average like 9 to 10 degrees today,” he said.

“The weekend again could be above average, with 6 to 8 degrees, something like that. There will be a few cooler days in between, maybe getting to 4 to 6 degrees from Tuesday through to Friday.”

The spring-like weather means the region could likely see rain, snow and a rain-snow mix from Wednesday to Thursday. In higher terrain, the snow may collect and in lower elevations but could melt away throughout the day.

As for an actual spring forecast, Lundquist said to expect a cold March.

“For most of Western Canada, spring is looking to be colder than average, and it’s a shift from what we were looking at a month ago.”

“Sometimes, these models do flip back and forth, but it scares me a bit that the trend is towards colder though,” he said.

Daytime temperatures won’t dip below zero, but Lundquist said to expect the frost to come during the night.

“We won’t see deep arctic air like we did that took us way into the minus temperatures,” he said.

He said the colder temperatures this spring will cancel out the warmth and mild winter we just had. He said this means spring may be a bit delayed, but shouldn’t have too much of an adverse effect on crops.

“March and April are the months when the weather warms up rapidly, so yes, it will warm up. It’s just that maybe, it’ll be a bit slower than usual this year.”

READ: Higher gas prices led to higher January consumer prices in Canada

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s ‘long-haulers’ without family doctor need primary care: medical association
Next story
Police ask: Have you seen this missing Vernon woman?

Just Posted

A Vernon councillor has put out a notice of motion requesting an audit of all BC Housing projects in the city. Council will review at its next regular meeting Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (BC Housing photo)
Contentious motion to audit Vernon’s supportive housing projects withdrawn

City councillor withdrew motion which could have seen projects temporarily suspended at the meeting’s start

Ashley Paxman, 29, is in the ICU after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 97 Feb. 18, 2021. She remains in critical condition. (GoFundMe)
UPDATE: Fundraiser for Winfield woman in ICU after being struck by car

Victim remains in serious condition following Feb. 18 incident

City crews attend the scene of the 20th Street BX Creek culvert near 20th Street in 2018. (Morning Star file photo)
Flood preventation on tap for Vernon’s BX Creek

Provincial funds help city with mitigation on ongoing flooding issues

Suzie Clark, 21, has not been heard from since Friday, Feb. 19. (RCMP photo)
Police ask: Have you seen this missing Vernon woman?

Suzie Clark, 21, has not been heard from since Friday, Feb. 19

Janet (left) and Karen Johnson. (Shelley Woods Boden/Facebook)
Petition to keep Wells Gray murderer in jail garners 39K signatures and counting

Family and friends compiling victim impact statements to keep David Ennis behind bars.

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Langley RCMP will be collecting donations for the local food bank at the Willoughby Town Centre parking lot (20678 Willoughby Town Centre Drive near the Royal Bank) on Saturday Dec. 19 from noon till 4 p.m. (file)
Driver dies after single-vehicle crash on Highway 95 near Golden

The vehicle incident occurred at approximately 7:50 a.m. this morning.

A citizen survey was conducted from Sept. 2 to Nov. 1, 2020. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has completed its initial analysis of the survey. (Black Press file photo)
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen completes analysis of citizen survey

More than 200 people responded to survey from Sept. 2 to Nov. 1, 2020

(File)
Weekend head-on crash closes Hwy 1 near Revelstoke for 10 hours

One driver sustained life threatening injuries

Esa Carriere was stabbed to death during Canada Day celebrations in downtown Kelowna in 2018. (Contributed)
Manslaughter trial begins for two accused in Kelowna Canada Day killing

Nathan Truant, 28, and Noah Vaten, 22, are on trial for killing Esa Carriere in downtown Kelowna in 2018

Chilliwack School District school bus outside Sardis elementary on June 11, 2014. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Burnaby teacher disciplined for giving Grade 6 student a requested buzz cut

The student requested the buzz cut, but parents should have been asked, Commissioner said

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

https://www.investkelowna.com/
Kelowna area is the fastest growing in B.C.

The Kelowna CMA is also the fourth fastest growing in Canada

The RCMP Safe Place program will offer shelter for LGBTQ2S+ individuals if they feel unsafe and need police assistance. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP launches safe place program for LGBTQ2S+ community

The program offers members of the LGBTQ2S+ community shelter if they feel unsafe

Most Read