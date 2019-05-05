Warm week ahead in Okanagan

Nothing but sun in forecast, except for possible showers late Monday, and highs will reach 28 C

It’s fixing to be a warm week ahead.

Environment Canada is calling for nothing but sunshine and blue skies in the Okanagan-Shuswap throughout the week, save for some cloud and possible showers late in the day Monday.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19 degrees. The UV index is 7 or high. There will be a few clouds Sunday night with an overnight low of 6 degrees.

After that, it’s nothing but sun (except late Monday). Highs will reach up to 28 degrees by Friday, so make sure you stay hydrated and take sunscreen with you if you’re heading outdoors.


