Warmer fall weather could extend wildfire season: AccuWeather

Above seasonal temperatures are expected throughout September, October and November

Fall is around the corner—or so they say.

But the outlook at the moment is bright throughout the autumn months, according to AccuWeather.

Warmer-than-usual temperatures should keep the cold away through the early fall months in the Okanagan and across B.C. Above seasonal temperatures are expected through September, October and November.

The change of seasons may, however, spell a change in the wildfire outlook according to AccuWeather’s Canada autumn forecast.

A quick start to the Canadian wildfire season in May dwindled as the summer carried on, but AccuWeather Canadian weather expert Brett Anderson said higher-temperatures could result in a slightly extended risk of wildfires.

“The fire season is far from done,” he said.

“We believe there may be a second surge in fire activity during the month of September from British Columbia to Saskatchewan.”

Fires that do start could have far-reaching effects, producing hazy conditions thousands of miles away. Smoke rising in the atmosphere could occasionally get caught up in the jet stream, moving the smoke eastward across North America.

Northern B.C. and the Yukon may escape the worst of it, with an anticipated wet pattern heading in to kick-off fall.

“The main storm track this fall will be directed into northern British Columbia, but this will also feed mild, Pacific air into much of the West as well,” Anderson said.

Anderson also added that the snow season in the Rockies is expected to get off to a slow start in late fall.

