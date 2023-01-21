A cat was inside this trailer when a fridge-sized boulder slammed into it during the rockslide near Keremeos on Jan. 16. With help from ALERT, the cat is back safe with its owner. (ALERT Facebook)

A cat was inside this trailer when a fridge-sized boulder slammed into it during the rockslide near Keremeos on Jan. 16. With help from ALERT, the cat is back safe with its owner. (ALERT Facebook)

Warming and cooling temperatures keep evacuation order in place after Keremeos rockslide

Residents of the Eagle RV Park have been evacuated since the start of the week

The evacuation of the Eagle RV Park near Keremeos is still in effect as the regional district awaits a final engineering report on the recent rockslide.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen released an update on Friday saying that there is still a risk to life due to the cooling and warming temperatures, which could create the conditions for further slides.

On Monday, the slide closed Highway 3, with several of the boulders crossing the road and into the rv park. No one was injured, but a cat was rescued after one of the trailers in the park was damaged.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Cat survives boulder slamming into trailer during Keremeos rockslide

The Emergency Support Services Reception Centre will be open at Victory Hall in Keremeos from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 to help evacuees.

Security remains on site to protect properties under evacuation and evacuees who require access to their property are advised to make a formal request through the RDOS ESS by calling 250-486-1890.

Keremeos

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Reckless driver in head-on crash in Enderby sentenced to house arrest
Next story
Big White fully operational following power outage

Just Posted

Tim Hortons outlets in Vernon, Kelowna, the Okanagan and B.C. will present a special doughnut Feb. 3-5 with proceeds going to Special Olympics B.C. (SOBC photo)
Special events help Okanagan, B.C. Special Olympics

Kristina Klein got her start in the kitchen at the young age of three or four when she'd help in the family restaurant in Oliver. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Busy breakfast cafe in Vernon sold

Left to Right: Calvin Reich, Silver Star Rotary; Leanne Hammond, CFNO; Neil S. Thompson, Vernon Salvation Army; Ginny Scott, SilverStar Mountain Resort; Randel Erbacker, Salvation Army; and Jen Thompson, Salvation Army. SilverStar Mountain Resort raised almost $28,000 for the food bank in December 2022. (Submitted photo)
SilverStar feeds a major need with $28K for Vernon food bank

Fardowsa Macleod was sentenced in BC Provincial Court after her dangerous driving led to a head-on collision on Highway 97A in Enderby in 2020. (Black Press file photo)
Reckless driver in head-on crash in Enderby sentenced to house arrest