A warming bus can be hailed by those out in the cold wanting to warm up during this cold snap. (Contributed)

Warming bus gets Vernon’s homeless out of the cold

Feed the Streets group driving around serving hot coffee and warmth during cold snap

Extra measures have been put in place to keep Vernon’s homeless warm during this cold snap.

Feed the Streets has been running a Warming Bus from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night, and will continue to do so up to and including Sunday evening, or until the weather gets better.

“If anyone needs to warm up, they can ride it for free (for just a few minutes to warm up, or all night long – whatever you’d like),” the group said. “We’ll have coffee, hot chocolate and food as well as winter supplies.

“Just flag us down when you see us driving around.”

The bus is aimed to keep the city’s street population warm, especially those who can not stay in shelters.

A low of -20 Celsius is forecast overnight Friday, Feb. 12. The weekend is expected to warm up to -12 overnight both Saturday and Sunday, with chances of flurries.

“Let’s just make sure everyone survives the cold nights.”

READ MORE: Finding a home ‘impossible’ in Vernon

READ MORE: B.C. bracing for a cold week as Arctic air moves south: Environment Canada

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Homeless

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cleanup crew seeking approval to clear discarded tires from stream south of Vernon
Next story
Indigenous collections curator calls Royal B.C. Museum ‘wicked place’

Just Posted

A lake tornado swirls over Okanagan Lake near Fintry, as seen from Okanagan Centre in Lake Country. (Shannon Chubb photo)
‘Tornado’ touches down on Okanagan Lake

Residents capture photos of steam devil near Fintry

Janel and Tanner Currie pose with their daughter. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man lucky to be alive after snowmobile accident near Enderby

Tanner Currie had to have part of his leg amputated after 20-foot fall in the backcountry

A warming bus can be hailed by those out in the cold wanting to warm up during this cold snap. (Contributed)
Warming bus gets Vernon’s homeless out of the cold

Feed the Streets group driving around serving hot coffee and warmth during cold snap

The Okanagan Forest Task Force is seeking approval from a government agency to clear a swath of discarded tires from a creek south of Vernon. (OFTF photo)
Cleanup crew seeking approval to clear discarded tires from stream south of Vernon

Okanagan Forest Task Force needs government approval to ensure work doesn’t affect the stream

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
58 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
PHOTOS: Despite COVID-19, Lunar New Year quietly celebrated around the world

Celebrations, which typically last two weeks, are much different this Year of the Ox

Cats and furniture aren't typically a great mix. (Rihaij/Pixabay photo)
Column: Couch attack leads to paw-sitive customer experience in Shuswap

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat couple sue hospital, health authority after stillborn delivery

Sarah Morrison and Ronald Luft are accusing racial profiling and negligence by staff

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan’s office said that Mowi’s intention to cull fish is unfortunate but the government is not directing the company to take this option. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Feds says they are not on the hook for Mowi decision to cull 2.6 million farmed fish

DFO says it has not ordered the cull nor denied transfer to other sites

Every Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Theo’s will burn one bill. They will choose one lucky table and let you throw your bill into the fireplace. (Theo’s Facebook)
South Okanagan Greek restaurant wants to set your bill on fire

Theo’s is letting one couple throw their bill into the fireplace Tuesday and Wednesday nights

Princeton RCMP received 2,214 calls for service last year. (File photo)
Crime Stats: Spike in Princeton violent assault and sex offenses

Overall crime in Similkameen small town was down in 2020

Removing an abandoned motorhome from a street in Summerland was a difficult, expensive task, a Summerland towing operator says. (Contributed)
Abandoned motorhomes expensive to remove, Summerland towing operator says

Significant costs and efforts required in order to dispose of old, unusable units

The potentially illicit substance found in the package. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious European package from dead Russian artist mailed to Port Hardy family

“We don’t know if its drugs or bath powder or what it is — The substance is being tested”

Tails of Air Transat and an Air Canada aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, in Montreal, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Stricter border controls for travellers to begin Feb. 22

More details of how that will work and who will be covered will come later today

Most Read