Warming bus gets Vernon’s homeless out of the cold

Feed the Streets group driving around serving hot coffee and warmth during cold snap

Extra measures have been put in place to keep Vernon’s homeless warm during this cold snap.

Feed the Streets has been running a Warming Bus from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night, and will continue to do so up to and including Sunday evening, or until the weather gets better.

“If anyone needs to warm up, they can ride it for free (for just a few minutes to warm up, or all night long – whatever you’d like),” the group said. “We’ll have coffee, hot chocolate and food as well as winter supplies.

“Just flag us down when you see us driving around.”

The bus is aimed to keep the city’s street population warm, especially those who can not stay in shelters.

A low of -20 Celsius is forecast overnight Friday, Feb. 12. The weekend is expected to warm up to -12 overnight both Saturday and Sunday, with chances of flurries.

“Let’s just make sure everyone survives the cold nights.”

