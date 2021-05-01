Warning issued after cougar sighting in Lake Country

A cougar was spotted in the Woodsdale Packing House Park area Friday

The District of Lake Country is cautioning residents of a cougar sighting in the Packing House Park area.

The warning was issued on the district’s Facebook page on Friday, April 30.

“A cougar was seen today in the hills above Woodsdale Packing House Park on Woodsdale Road,” the post reads. “We share our natural surroundings with cougars who have large territories. Please be aware of your surroundings.”

In line with standard cougar advice, district urged that upon encountering a big cat, the first thing to do is keep calm. Then, make yourself look as large as possible.

“Back away slowly, keeping the cougar in view, and allowing a clear exit for the cougar. Pick up children and small pets immediately. Never run or turn your back — sudden movements may provoke an attack.”

Cougars account for approximately 2,500 calls to the Conservation Officer Service every year, though WildSafeBC says many reported sightings are in fact other animals.

To learn more about dangerous wildlife safety, visit wildsafebc.com/cougar.

Brendan Shykora

