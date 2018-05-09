Washout closes portion of Westside Road

Three kilometres north of Fintry, Westside Road has been closed

There’s been another washout on Westside Road.

The winding connection between Vernon and Kelowna is closed in both directions three kilometres north of Fintry, according to the latest from DriveBC.

READ MORE: PORTION OF WESTSIDE ROAD CAVES

There is no estimated time of opening and an assessment is in progress.

An update is expected at 10 a.m. More to come.

