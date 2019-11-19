Lineup at the weigh scale at the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility. (RDNO Website)

Waste disposal fees to see uptick in North Okanagan

RDNO is increasing some of its fees at Diversion and Disposal Facilities, effective Jan. 1, 2020

Residents in the North Okanagan will see fee increases for a number of waste disposal items in the new year.

Effective Jan. 1, there will be higher fees at the Regional District of North Okanagan’s Diversion and Disposal Facilities.

The RDNO adopted and updated its Municipal Solid Waste Management Bylaw at their July 17 meeting. The bylaw sets the fees for the diversion and disposal of waste at district-owned diversion and disposal facilities and transfer stations.

This is the first fee increase since 2016. The fees cover operating costs of the facilities and are designed to encourage waste diversion while discouraging waste disposal.

Notable fee increases include the Refuse Containing Regulated Material disposal fee, which has gone up to $250 per tonne from $203. The Construction and Demolition waste disposal fee has also gone up,to $250 per tonne from $200.

The garbage disposal fee has been bumped up to $103 per tonne from $100. The minimum charge for products such as refuse, wood waste and scrap metal has also gone up from $5 to $6.

The complete list of updated fees can be found on the Municipal Solid Waste Management Bylaw document at www.rdno.ca/bylaws.

Residents should also keep in mind that the fall season’s leaf pick-up program has been completed. The clear-bag program by Waste Connections of Canada ran the week of Nov. 5 to Nov 8.

Remaining bags of leaves can be dropped off free of charge at the Regional District’s diversion and disposal facilities. Otherwise, residents can place two bags per week for pick-up.

Lumby goes live on Still Standing next week

Film crews started rolling back in January for the comedy reality show

