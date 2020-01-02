BC Hydro president and CEO Chris O’Riley gave thanks to customers for their patience and understanding on Jan. 2 in a video posted to Twitter following a snowstorm on Dec. 31, 2019. (Twitter)

WATCH: BC Hydro CEO on North Okanagan power outages

Power restored to 95% of impacted customers, CEO said in video update near Lumby

While many residents are still without power following a snowstorm on Dec. 31, BC Hydro president and CEO Chris O’Riley gave thanks to customers for their patience and understanding on Jan. 2 in a video posted to Twitter.

He said, in the video filmed near Lumby, 50,000 customers were out of power at one time at the peak of the event on Dec. 31.

More than 160,000 customers in the Central and Southern Interior had their power knocked out during the snowstorm Tuesday. Crews were able to restore power for around 60 per cent of affected customers within the first 24 hours, despite poor weather and treacherous road conditions — 90 per cent had power back in the first 48 hours.

Now, BC Hydro is reporting 95 per cent of customers have had their power restored, leaving approximately 11,000 without power.

“We recognize that power outages are disruptive at any time of year, especially so over the holidays,” O’Riley said. “I really want to thank customers for their patience and understanding as we work through this event.”

Crews have worked around the clock to restore power to those impacted, however treacherous weather and road conditions have created hurdles.

O’Riley said this event is a good reminder for all British Columbians to be prepared for power outages.

Outages are also reported in Enderby, Armstrong, Grindrod, Salmon Arm, Lavington and Lumby.

For a current list of outages, visit bchydro.com.

READ MORE: Lights still off for 11K homes in North Okanagan

READ MORE: Lumby in the dark after snowstorm

READ MORE: WATCH: Snowstorm no problem for Lumby man and dog

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Approximately 11,000 still remain without power following a snowstorm on Dec. 31, 2019. (BC Hydro)

Previous story
B.C. dentist who lost licence has disappeared, still owes $100,000 in fines

Just Posted

WATCH: BC Hydro CEO on North Okanagan power outages

Power restored to 95% of impacted customers, CEO said in video update near Lumby

Vernon bears brave frigid Oyama waters

Polar Bear Swim attracts a crowd of ‘crazies’

Igloo for sale in Enderby

Some assembly is required, ad reads

Owner of Vernon’s first board game café a lifelong gamer

The Boarding House Café opened doors on 31st Avenue on Dec. 23

Vernon Optometry bringing 2020 into focus with green technology

Clinic installed 100 solar panels in fall 2019; will soon be fully carbon neutral

Kelowna residents make New Years resolutions

Some want to keep it simple, others dream big

‘I thought I was going to die:’ Skier recovering after being lost for 2 days on B.C. mountain

Mark Gayowski says the experience was “life changing”

Donald Trump’s trade wars hit B.C.’s struggling forest industry

World Trade Organization can’t rule on softwood lumber tariffs

UPDATED: Man faces sexual assault charges in Hawaii after off-duty Victoria police officers stop assault

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Summerland municipal website hacked

Utilities payment page was defaced Dec. 29

Most expensive property in Okanagn is a $10.3 M home in Kelowna

Single-family homes in Kelowna had an average assessed value $629,000, a slight drop from 2018

Suspected drunk driver crashes into Kamloops Operation Red Nose vehicles

No serious injuries were reported after a speeding pickup truck crashed into the two vehicles on Highway 1

PHOTOS: Emcon Services hard at work on the highways

Photos from avalanche control work west of Revelstoke

Some in Williams Lake get Jan. 2 off for city’s Wrestling Day

The uniqe public municipal holiday dates back eight decades

Most Read