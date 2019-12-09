WATCH: Car fire at Tim Hortons on Kelowna’s Hwy. 33

Kelowna Fire and RCMP are responding to a car on fire in a Tim Hortons parking lot on the corner of Highway 33 and Hollywood Road.

A truck is through the front doors of Tim Hortons. Witness says a man was removed from the truck unconscious. The car beside caught fire. More to come. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/DRm7Ts8fMu — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) December 10, 2019

Witnesses say a man driving a truck crashed into the front of the restaurant and was removed from the vehicle unconcious.

There are no reports on injuries at this time.

A reporter is on scene.

More information to come.