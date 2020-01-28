Glenn Gorham’s doorbell camera captured a cougar prowling around his Harbour Heights home at 1:12 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, according to a Facebook post shared in the Vernon and Area Community Forum. (Glenn Gorham)

WATCH: Cougar caught on doorbell cam in Vernon

Glenn Gorham shares footage of late-night visit from wild cat

One Vernon resident had an unusual guest drop by a Harbour Heights Road home.

Glenn Gorham’s doorbell camera captured a cougar prowling around at 1:12 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, according to his Facebook post shared in the Vernon and Area Community Forum.

Facebook commenters reminded neighbours to keep an eye on their pets.

“Amazon thieves are taking a lot more care with their disguises,” joked another.

Gorham said neighbours have been notified of the cat’s nighttime visit.

Earlier this month, a Vernon couple reportedly witnessed a cougar devour a wild turkey from their deck.

Dave Henry posted news of the sighting in the Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook Page on Jan. 10, 2020.

“We get wild turkeys every day and there was a whole bunch of them,” Henry’s wife, Jill, said. “All of a sudden, all the turkeys just flew through the air, higher than I’ve ever seen them fly.”

The cougar was reported to be around five- or six-feet long.

BC Conservation services was made aware of the incident and said the cougar is behaving naturally and targeting natural prey.

“Residents should be reminded to secure livestock and or pets during dusk, dawn and night when cougars are most active,” conservation officer Tanner Beck said.

READ MORE: Cougar reportedly kills turkey in Vernon backyard

READ MORE: ‘Very disrespectful’: Headstones at Enderby cemetery damaged by excavation crew

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Watch out for scams, clickbait in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death: Better Business Bureau

Just Posted

‘Very disrespectful’: Headstones at Enderby cemetery damaged by excavation crew

Headstones at the Cliffside Cemetery were driven over by excavation crew

Fundraiser launched for missing Vernon man

GoFundMe campaign already at halfway mark of $5K goal

Our history in pictures

Vernon’s vew from the top of the world

Support warms Vernon seniors centre

More than $54,000 raised at Furnace Fundraiser

Lecture series celebrates Okanagan art

David Doody presents at Vernon Art Gallery for UBCO Lecture Series

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Watch out for scams, clickbait in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death: Better Business Bureau

Kobe Bryant and his daughter were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles

Calgary man dies in snowmobiling incident near Revelstoke

Boulder Mountain is a popular snowmobiling area west of the city

Kamloops killer who claims victim stabbed himself has appeal dismissed

Gordon Camille was sentenced to 6 years in a federal penitentiary following a 2018 manslaughter conviction

Despite reports of decline, birds flocking to national parks in Canadian Rockies

Recent studies suggest overall bird population has slid by three billion since 1970

Central Okanagan man accused of sexual assault found not guilty due to alibi

Justice Dennis Hori determined a reasonable doubt in the Crown’s case against Robert Copeland

Former UN committee member defends stance on B.C.’s Coastal GasLink pipeline

First Nations LNG Alliance accused UN committee, human rights watchdog of not doing their research

Surrey ‘private instructor’ charged with two counts of sexual interference

Nader Abdulaziz, 78, has been charged

Kelowna-Lake Country MP calls for end to softwood lumber dispute

‘This brings the total jobs lost in the forestry sector to over 4,000 in B.C. alone,’ said MP Gray

Most Read