WATCH: Lake Country grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply amid COVID-19

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

Lake Country Save On Foods general manager Paul Davidson said he feels awful that a couple was able to buy the stores’ entire supply of meat products on Saturday, March 13.

Taylor Born, a person who posted a video of the incident online, said the couple cut other grocery shoppers off as they took and bought two full shopping carts worth of meat all at once.

“This is a definitely an act that we don’t condone at this store,” said Davidson.

“I feel awful from this. What we always want to do is to provide product for all our customers.”

Moving forward, Davidson said customers will only be able to buy a certain amount of products from each department in the store.

READ MORE: Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Davidson said the limitations will ensure his store is properly stocked with grocery products at all times.

“We’re putting in these measures because we don’t want any inconvenience for our regular customers,” said Davidson.

“While were short of product right now, we won’t be short of product moving forward.”

Just last week, Kelowna shoppers voiced their frustration over people hoarding toilet paper from local stores.

Masks has been another product short in supply across the Okanagan with the growing COVID-19 concerns.

Born’s video of the grocery shoppers has been viewed almost 46,000 times online.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic
Next story
Three more COVID-19 deaths at B.C. care home, as number of cases grows to 103

Just Posted

Number of COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region remains at two

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed the media today

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

COVID-19: Downtown Vernon bookstore closes temporarily as ‘sanitization impossible’

Health and safety for staff, guests and community is top priority for Expressions of Time

COVID-19: Vernon casino folding cards around midnight

Lake City Casino among gaming outlets in province ordered shut down in wake of COVID-19

Vernon mission only open for meals amid COVID-19

To ensure health and safety of users, staff and volunteers, operational hours changed for Upper Room Mission

WATCH: Lake Country grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply amid COVID-19

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

Revelstoke Mountain Resort closing due to COVID-19 fears

Multiple ski resorts across the province have closed

Police look for witnesses after Kelowna woman allegedly assaulted on street

Woman was walking her dog when man allegedly approached her and punched her twice

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Okanagan Regional Library makes changes to operations amid COVID-19 concerns

The Library will be cancelling all programs indefinitely

LETTER: Mayor’s pandemic plan not reassuring

To the editor: After reading Mayor Victor Cumming’s letter, I was left… Continue reading

COVID-19: YLW not affected by international flight suspension

Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Calgary will be the only cities operating flights overseas

Update: Salmon Arm RCMP, Fire Department investigate brushfire

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a vacant lot in downtown Salmon Arm.

Most Read