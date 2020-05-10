Lumby dairy farmer Pete Hanson, with son Lucas, six, stands in front of neighbour Jack Rennie’s Savannah kit plane. Hanson and Rennie took a 20-minute flight around the Lumby area which Hanson captured on video. (Pete’s Farm Videos photo)

WATCH: Lumby valleys captured in YouTube video

Village dairy farmer Pete Hanson shot 20-minute video of flight with neighbour Jack Rennie

Perfect sunny day. You can see for miles and miles.

So when you’re pilot neighbour invites you, a relative newcomer to the region, for a flight to see your surroundings from the sky, you jump at the chance.

And, being a photo and video buff on the side, you ask if you can attach a video camera to the plane.

Lumby dairy farmer Pete Hanson, 34, who moved to the North Okanagan with his wife, Wendy, and sons Lucas, six, and Joseph, five, nearly two years ago to begin their own dairy farm, took advantage of neighbour Jack Rennie’s offer for a free flight.

The pair soared into the truly wild blue yonder Friday, May 8, with the sun shining and few clouds to be seen, in Rennie’s single-engine Savannah kit plane he and his granddaughter put together more than a decade ago.

Hanson attached a GoPro Hero7 with zap straps to Rennie’s plane and captured and posted a 6 minute 32 second video of the flight.

“We went for a 20-minute flight around Lumby toward Mabel Lake and west around the Trinity Valley,” said Hanson, a first-generation dairy farmer with 60 head at the Trinity Valley property he and Wendy purchased solely for the purpose of starting their own dairy farm. They had been farmers in Chilliwack before moving to the Lumby area.

“It was pretty cool. Lumby is nestled between the valleys, like it’s the centre of the Mabel Lake Valley, Creighton Valley, Trinity Valley and Lumby Valley, and it was neat to see that from the air.”

Hanson began dabbling in photography and videography as a hobby.

He owns a couple of drones which he uses to shoot farm machinery in action. His YouTube channel – Pete’s Farm Videos – has more than 11,000 subscribers and one of his videos on a piece of irrigation pipe not working properly, then being repaired, garnered more than 2.4 million views.

The flight video has been posted to the channel.

Hanson’s interesting story on how he became a farmer can be found here.

READ MORE: Lumby bike park gets facelift thanks to village company


