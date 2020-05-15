WATCH: Okanagan Indian Band hands out 400 food hampers

More than 300 man hours went into preparing the hundreds of food hampers for seniors, immunocompromised

The Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) is maintaining food security for its senior members throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band set up a food hamper pickup at Head of the Lake Hall on Friday, May 15.

OKIB said the program will continue every month as long as the pandemic continues.

The program is aimed at members who are 65 and over, have compromised immune systems or lack transportation or family support.

Members of the OKIB’s food security team prepared 400 boxes of food for the first week of the distribution program, Community Engagement Lead Glenda Louis said in a video posted Thursday, May 14.

“We would like to ensure that we’re getting food out to those who can’t make it out to the grocery stores, those who maybe have compromised immune systems, those who we would like to protect and to keep at home,” Louis said.

“We want to make things a little bit easier to give them something to supplement their nutrition.”

Products selected for distribution were chosen in co-ordination with the band’s nutritionist, and common food allergies have also been taken into account.

“It’s a big, big effort. It’s about 300 man hours to do the food distribution of 400 boxes,” said Louis. “We’re doing the best that we can and it’s going to be changing, we’re going to try to do something different every month.”

When picking up a hamper, members are asked to stay in their vehicle and let helpers load the hampers in the trunk, hatch or truck box.

To sign up, call 250-241-9790 or send an email to FSI@okanagan.org.

The cut-off date to receive a food hamper is the Friday prior to the next distribution date.

Members who have signed up for a food box they’re not able to pick up are asked to send an email to FSI@okanagan.org.

READ MORE: Shuswap potter returns to kiln to create 500 bowls for food bank

WATCH: Vernon dealership donates 200 face shields amid COVID-19

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirusfood security

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 numbers stay low with 15 new cases

Just Posted

Fireworks, open burns still happening in Coldstream despite ban

Fines, penalties applicable for those who disobey burn ban, says District of Coldstream

WATCH: Okanagan Indian Band hands out 400 food hampers

More than 300 man hours went into preparing the hundreds of food hampers for seniors, immunocompromised

WEATHER: Rainbow spotted over Vernon

Social media users shared their snapshots of rainbows spotted from around North Okanagan

UBCO fine arts students take year-end exhibit online

The exhibit Any Moment opened online today

Skip the dump: Okanagan ReStores reopen amid COVID-19

Quarantine cleaners rejoice, Habitat for Humanity will begin accepting donations Tuesday

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

Mitchell’s Musings: On the slow boat to a faster way of doing things

Columnist Glenn Mitchell examines the ‘improvements’ tech has made in our everyday lives

B.C. minister says she ‘cannot remain silent’ about increase in anti-Asian hate crimes

The Vancouver Police Department says that the number of anti-Asian, hate-related crimes spiked in April

COVID-19: One in five non-profits in B.C. at risk of closing

A new report details how the pandemic has impacted the non-profit sector

B.C. COVID-19 numbers stay low with 15 new cases

Abbotsford hospital has latest acute-care outbreak

WorkSafe BC issues COVID-19 guidelines as businesses ready to reopen

WorkSafe says businesses need to ensure they have a COVID-19 safety plan to protect workers

Man who tortured and killed Vancouver Island teen in 2010 denied full parole

Kruse Wellwood was also denied temporary escorted absences

Flooding not expected at Summerland creeks

Snow pack has melted and reservoirs are now spilling

COVID-19: RDOS reopens outdoor tennis, pickleball, basketball courts

Public playgrounds and indoor courts within the RDOS remain closed

Most Read