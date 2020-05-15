WATCH: Okanagan Indian Band hands out 400 food hampers

More than 300 man hours went into preparing the hundreds of food hampers for seniors, immunocompromised

The Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) is maintaining food security for its senior members throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band set up a food hamper pickup at Head of the Lake Hall on Friday, May 15.

OKIB said the program will continue every month as long as the pandemic continues.

The program is aimed at members who are 65 and over, have compromised immune systems or lack transportation or family support.

Members of the OKIB’s food security team prepared 400 boxes of food for the first week of the distribution program, Community Engagement Lead Glenda Louis said in a video posted Thursday, May 14.

“We would like to ensure that we’re getting food out to those who can’t make it out to the grocery stores, those who maybe have compromised immune systems, those who we would like to protect and to keep at home,” Louis said.

“We want to make things a little bit easier to give them something to supplement their nutrition.”

Products selected for distribution were chosen in co-ordination with the band’s nutritionist, and common food allergies have also been taken into account.

“It’s a big, big effort. It’s about 300 man hours to do the food distribution of 400 boxes,” said Louis. “We’re doing the best that we can and it’s going to be changing, we’re going to try to do something different every month.”

When picking up a hamper, members are asked to stay in their vehicle and let helpers load the hampers in the trunk, hatch or truck box.

To sign up, call 250-241-9790 or send an email to FSI@okanagan.org.

The cut-off date to receive a food hamper is the Friday prior to the next distribution date.

Members who have signed up for a food box they’re not able to pick up are asked to send an email to FSI@okanagan.org.

Brendan Shykora

Coronavirusfood security