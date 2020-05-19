WATCH: Okanagan pilots honour Snowbird with flyover

A former Vernon man, now based in Kelowna, didn’t hesitate to join fellow pilots and show his respects on Victoria Day.

Ariel Tyk was one of the 12 pilots taking part in the flyover downtown Kelowna on Monday, May 18. The event took place just a day after Canadian Forces Snowbird Jenn Casey was killed in a crash in Kamloops.

Kelowna resident Trevor Jones organized the event in honour of Casey.

And thanks to Tyk for capturing some flyover footage, Okanagan residents are getting a second view of the event – from the air.

READ MORE: Local pilot organizes flyover downtown Kelowna in honour of CF Snowbird crash

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, pubic mourn service member killed in crash

