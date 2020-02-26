WATCH: Pink cupcakes on frontline against bullying in Vernon

Organizations, schools take part to help end bullying on Pink Shirt Day

Vernon Grade 2 student Hunter New, seven, enjoys a delicious chocolate compliment cupcake that came with the message “You Amaze Me” during NOYFSS Goes Pink, North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society’s contribution to Pink Shirt Day Wednesday, Feb. 26, in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Chocolate and white pieces of oh-so-goodness with a special message attached.

Messages typed on a pink flag attached to a toothpick that read “You amaze me.” “I believe in your greatness.” “I love your smile.” Or “You light up a room.”

The compliment cupcakes that went like hotcakes by donation are the annual brainchild of North Okanagan Youth and Family Services, whose “NOYFSS Goes Pink” day coincides with Pink Shirt Day, this year held Wednesday, Feb. 26.

“We want to bring awareness to bullying and we want people to know that using the language of empathy is the best way to go,” said NOYFSS employee Jodi McGrandle, one of a dozen employees decked out in pink shirts and manning the cupcake booth on a beautiful Wednesday afternoon.

NOYFSS’ staff spent the day before creating 1,000 cupcakes and decorating them for Pink Shirt Day.

Across town, at around the same time, the senior vocation class students at Clarence Fulton Secondary had their colleagues taking the pledge on Pink Shirt Day.

Decked out in pink shirts, the students spent lunch hour encouraging as many of their colleagues and Fulton staff as possible to take a pledge, stating “I will no longer be a victim, a bully or a bystander.”

“In doing so, each person is handed a pen and approaches the communal banner, traces his or her hand on the banner, and sign his or her name,” senior vocations teacher Pauline Kereluk said. “That is the pledge.”

Fulton students who took the pledge got a ticket toward a raffle draw for a $50 gift card to Best Buy. And, if they were already wearing a pink shirt, they were entered a second time.

