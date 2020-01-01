Cooper is a six-year-old border collie who has been with owner Jerry Mason since he was just a puppy. And he loves the snow. (Jerry Mason)

WATCH: Snowstorm no problem for Lumby man and dog

Six-year-old border collie tugs owner around town in snow sled

While most cars struggled in the massive dump of snow on New Year’s Eve, Lumby man Jerry Mason found alternative means of transportation.

Meet Cooper.

Most of Lumby already has.

He’s a six-year-old border collie that is often seen around the village with owner Mason — perhaps even towing him on his kicksled.

“To try and tire him out, I bought a kicksled and hook him up and head off down the road to try and get rid of some of his energy,” Mason said about the video that popped up on Around the Block Lumby Facebook page of him sledding to the post office by pup power on Dec. 31, 2019. “No chance.”

“He understands ‘go right’ and ‘go left,’ so steering isn’t an issue,” Mason said. “He’s too smart for his furry pants.”

With all the snow that’s fallen, Mason said Cooper is like a “little kid.”

“He refuses to come back inside,” he said. “You politely ask him to come in and he totally defies you and lays in the snow. I have to offer him a cookie, chicken chew, marrowbone until we negotiate an agreement for him to comply.”

Cooper is widely known in Lumby, Mason said. He may even know more residents than Mason, himself.

“Just walking down the street, people say, ‘Hi Cooper,’ and I have no idea who they are,” Mason said.

Cooper already knows all the best stores to visit that keep dog treats behind the counter, Mason said.

“The liquor store, pharmacy, Ace Hardware, to name a few,” Mason said. “And he takes me on a walk to visit these places.”

Cooper is even known to police.

Every time the word “RCMP” is said, Cooper will put his paws against a nearby vehicle, fence or wall and prep for a frisking.

More of Cooper’s tricks can be seen on Instagram @bordercolliefun.

READ MORE: Trans Canada Highway closed east and west of Revelstoke

READ MORE: Penny the pudgy pit bull needs new foster family in Vernon

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Cooper is well known in Lumby — even to police. (Jerry Mason)

Previous story
Year in Review: July 2019
Next story
Year in Review: December 2019

Just Posted

WATCH: Snowstorm no problem for Lumby man and dog

Six-year-old border collie tugs owner around town in snow sled

Lumby in the dark after snowstorm

Snow plows working with BC Hydro to gain access to 23K affected customers in region

Year in Review: December 2019

See some of the most memorable headlines from December

Year in Review: July 2019

Human rights, drug busts and physical activity were highlighted in July 2019

Year in Review: June 2019

Top honours, llama kisses and bylaw officers were spotlighted in June 2019

VIDEO: Cheers, tears and prayers as world rings in 2020

Top events from the last decade were the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the #MeToo movement

Skier found after disappearing at Red Mountain resort near Rossland

Tracks found Monday, but poor conditions hampered search for Mark Anthony Gayowski

B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Girl was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital

Order granted vs. opponents of Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

B.C. Supreme Court grants interlocutory order following protests by Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Record $70-million lotto jackpot up for grabs in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Trans Canada Highway closed east and west of Revelstoke

The highway will open around noon to the west and 1 p.m. to the east-DriveBC

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

More snow is expected in the southern and central interiors

Morning start: How to make and keep your New Year’s resolutions

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Most Read