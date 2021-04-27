WATCH: Spallumcheen wildfire considered held; emergency centre deactivated

A wildfire that broke out Monday afternoon is currently being held, BC Wildfire Services says, and 10 firefighters remain on scene Tuesday, April 27.

The fire, reported shortly after 2 p.m. along the railway tracks off Otter Lake Cross Roads in Spallumcheen, is likely to put up smoke from the centre today, which may be visible from the highway.

Crews from the Enderby, Armstrong and Spallumcheen fire departments and BC Wildfire Service, with mutual aid assistance from the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department, worked to control the wildfire behind the Tolko mill as a helicopter bucketed from above.

Firefighters protected a nearby farmhouse as the wind pushed the flames over 20 hectares of land. BC Wildfire Services said although that was the maximum measurement, there are still pockets of unburnt fuel within the perimeter.

The Township of Spallumcheen activated a Level No. 1 Emergency Operation Centre in response to the Harris Reserve fire. It was deactivated before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The township offered its thanks to Armstrong, BX-Swan Lake and Enderby fire departments for the aid in their efforts ensuring the Ministry of Forests had the required resources on scene.

“The Ministry staff were integral to ensuring our community had the resources it needed to successfully suppress the fire,” a statement reads. “Thank you to all their crews for their quick response times and for managing the wildfire.”

