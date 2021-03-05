WATCH: Student housing coming to Vernon, Salmon Arm

Province announces $66M for new student beds for Okanagan College campuses

Student housing is coming to Okanagan College for the first time in Vernon and Salmon Arm.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu announced Friday, March 5, new student housing will be built to meet the needs of students who have said it’s hard to find affordable housing.

“I’m excited to announce over $66 million for 376 new student housing beds at Okanagan College which includes 216 beds at the Kelowna campus, 100 at the Vernon campus and 60 at the Salmon Arm campus,” Sandhu said.

“The investment will benefit generations of students throughout our region.”

More to come.

