A helicopter was spotted over Okanagan Lake on Kin Beach Friday afternoon, Nov. 20. (Sun Dapple - Facebook)

WATCH: Test flight over Vernon beach

Helicopter spotted at Kin Beach

Beachgoers at Kin were treated to an unexpected sight around 2:50 p.m. Friday.

Vernon’s Coldstream Helicopters Ltd. had one of its AS332 Super Pumas out for a test flight from the Vernon Airport Nov. 20.

The company added a fifth heavy-lift Super Puma to its fleet earlier this year. The Super Puma “firecats” are dedicated to firefighting efforts and are equipped with a belly tank/water bucket that can hold more than 4,000 litres of water and bear 10,000 pounds.

“At first I thought there was a problem, they came in so quick! but then I realized what was going on,” said Sun Dapple, who captured the pilot’s manoeuvre up-close on video.

“It was so random, I loved it! I was misted and everything. They came around twice and dumped the water immediately.”

A spokesperson for the company said it will likely be the last test flight done for some time.

The company is based at the Kelowna International Airport, but often takes advantage of the extra space at the Vernon runway.

“We sometimes go to the Vernon Airport just because it’s more convenient there and not as busy since it’s not an international airport,” the spokesperson said.

