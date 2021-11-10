WATCH: Vernon byelection candidates talk environment at all-candidates forum

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre will play host to the the 11 candidates in Vernon’s byelection for an environmental all-candidates forum Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 from 7-9 p.m. (VDPAC - Contributed)

The 11 candidates in Vernon’s municipal byelection will each have their say at an environmental all-candidates forum tonight (Nov. 10), and residents can follow the event via livestream.

The forum is sponsored by directors of the Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS). Moderator Jon Corbett will facilitate questions and answers at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre from 7-9 p.m.

Here is the list of candidates in the running for one vacant city council seat:

Kevin Demers

Teresa Durning

Flora Evans

Sherrilee Franks

Arthur Gourley

Stephanie Hendy

Catherine Lord

Jamie Morrow

Erik Olesen

Ed Stranks

Andy Wylie

The livestream can be watched via the SENS’ Facebook page, or by tuning in here at 7 p.m.

Brendan Shykora

byelection