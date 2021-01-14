Vernon Toyota sales manager Steve Russell (left) accepts a certificate of appreciation from North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS) executive director Dean Francks after the dealership donated a 2020 Corolla LE to the society for its use. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon Toyota sales manager Steve Russell (left) accepts a certificate of appreciation from North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS) executive director Dean Francks after the dealership donated a 2020 Corolla LE to the society for its use. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

WATCH: Vernon Toyota deals NOYFSS new wheels

Dealership through nationals Cars For Good program donates 2020 Corolla to Vernon organization

Normally it’s Dean Francks and his staff at North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS) putting smiles on the faces of the clients and families they serve with their multitude of programs.

But beneath his COVID-19 protocol mask, Francks was beaming Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 13, after receiving the key to a 2020 Toyota Corolla LE for his organization, courtesy of Vernon Toyota.

“This is huge, overwhelming,” said Francks, NOFYSS’ executive director. “It’s a 100 per cent donation. It will be big for the families we serve. It will help transport young people and families alike up and down the valley for appointments, assessments, job interviews. It will be a big help for us for sure.”

The donation was made through Toyota Canada’s Cars For Good program by Vernon Toyota sales manager Steve Russell.

“It’s a program that gives us the ability to donate a vehicle to a great operation like NOYFSS,” said Russell, who accepted a certificate of appreciation from Francks. “We can provide them with transportation to transport families, clients or their staff to see families. We’re super excited to collaborate with Toyota Canada on this.”

Russell said the Corolla is the No. 1 selling car of all time.

“It will be a really good vehicle for NOYFSS,” he said. “It will provide them a vehicle that serves their needs and will be really reliable for them.”

Before he jumped into the driver’s seat to head back to his 32nd Avenue office, Francks reiterated he was elated with the donation.

“We’re not funded for this type of thing,” he said. “These services we provide at no cost to the community, to the people we work with, the individuals benefit greatly and this wouldn’t happen without a commitment from Steve and Toyota. Vernon Toyota has always been a big supporter of NOYFSS but this surpasses anything we could expect.”

READ MORE: NOYFSS goes pink for anti-bullying day

READ MORE: Vernon Toyota jumpstarts youth soccer programs


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsToyota

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. ministry warned birth alerts ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ months before banning them

Just Posted

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump sits inside the office of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress met to certify the 2020 presidential election results. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
Taylor: Misguided mentality of a mob

Lake Country Calendar columnist examines U.S. Capitol riots from religious lens

The Vernon School District will get $130,629 for a new 76-passenger school bus. - Morning Star file photo
Proposed Vernon school bus changes back on board

Transportation adjustments will likely affect all riders

Vernon Toyota sales manager Steve Russell (left) accepts a certificate of appreciation from North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS) executive director Dean Francks after the dealership donated a 2020 Corolla LE to the society for its use. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
WATCH: Vernon Toyota deals NOYFSS new wheels

Dealership through nationals Cars For Good program donates 2020 Corolla to Vernon organization

Interior Health officially declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon on Jan. 3, which was followed by the first death from the virus 10 days later. (Kaigo photo)
COVID death at Vernon care home

First death recorded from coronavirus at Creekside Landing

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Another 84 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Interior Health

All four deaths came from care homes

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser (6) and Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dale MacMillan
Boeser scores 2, Vancouver Canucks dump Edmonton 5-3 in NHL season opener

Rookie Nils Hoglander nets first career goal in win over Oilers

Indigenous families are grossly overrepresented in birth alerts in B.C. Photo of reporter Anna McKenzie and her daughter taken by Captured Memories Photography. Bayleigh Marelj, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
B.C. ministry warned birth alerts ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ months before banning them

Indigenous families are grossly overrepresented in birth alerts in B.C.

Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance responds to a question during a news conference Friday, June 26, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Proud Boys confrontation was wake-up call about military racism, hate: Defence chief

The military has established new rules around hateful misconduct over the past year

Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance faces dismissal from the RCMP. (File photo)
Mountie accused of Kelowna sexual assault faces dismissal from RCMP

Chad Vance is scheduled for a conduct hearing in April, two months after his February criminal trial

A nurse prepares to give the first COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in Edmonton on Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Experts say stretching out time between COVID-19 vaccine doses in Alberta reasonable

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s label says doses should be given 21 days apart and Moderna’s calls for a 28-day gap

Renders show The Hatching Point brewery, proposed for 2850 Boucherie Road. (City of West Kelowna)
West Kelowna council endorses saloon-style brewery

The Hatching Point has been proposed for West Kelowna’s wine trail area

Constable Ken Jaques broke a window and crawled into a home to rescue an elderly man who had be laying on the floor for days. Jaques was the officer who provided oversight for the 2020 Remembrance Day services and is shown here in a picture with his son. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Princeton cop saves life of elderly man

He broke the glass and crawled into the house, while calling for assistance from BC Ambulance

Parents learned on Wednesday, Jan. 13, that a member of the South Canoe Elementary school community is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. (File photo)
Shuswap school principal self-isolating after COVID-19 confirmation

Parents told kids can continue attending school, Interior Health conducting contact tracing

Most Read