WATCH: Vernon Toyota deals NOYFSS new wheels

Vernon Toyota sales manager Steve Russell (left) accepts a certificate of appreciation from North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS) executive director Dean Francks after the dealership donated a 2020 Corolla LE to the society for its use. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Normally it’s Dean Francks and his staff at North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS) putting smiles on the faces of the clients and families they serve with their multitude of programs.

But beneath his COVID-19 protocol mask, Francks was beaming Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 13, after receiving the key to a 2020 Toyota Corolla LE for his organization, courtesy of Vernon Toyota.

“This is huge, overwhelming,” said Francks, NOFYSS’ executive director. “It’s a 100 per cent donation. It will be big for the families we serve. It will help transport young people and families alike up and down the valley for appointments, assessments, job interviews. It will be a big help for us for sure.”

The donation was made through Toyota Canada’s Cars For Good program by Vernon Toyota sales manager Steve Russell.

“It’s a program that gives us the ability to donate a vehicle to a great operation like NOYFSS,” said Russell, who accepted a certificate of appreciation from Francks. “We can provide them with transportation to transport families, clients or their staff to see families. We’re super excited to collaborate with Toyota Canada on this.”

Russell said the Corolla is the No. 1 selling car of all time.

“It will be a really good vehicle for NOYFSS,” he said. “It will provide them a vehicle that serves their needs and will be really reliable for them.”

Before he jumped into the driver’s seat to head back to his 32nd Avenue office, Francks reiterated he was elated with the donation.

“We’re not funded for this type of thing,” he said. “These services we provide at no cost to the community, to the people we work with, the individuals benefit greatly and this wouldn’t happen without a commitment from Steve and Toyota. Vernon Toyota has always been a big supporter of NOYFSS but this surpasses anything we could expect.”

