WATCH: Kelowna bylaw officers throwing away items belonging to homeless

The video, which was uploaded to Facebook on Dec. 4, has drawn the ire of many local residents

A video showing bylaw officers and city employees allegedly throwing away people’s belongings at one of the new homeless sites in the north end of the city is drawing the ire from many on social media.

The video, which was uploaded to Facebook on Dec. 4, shows bylaw officers and city workers throwing away mattresses, tents and other personal items found at the new homelessness camp set up by the city at Recreation Ave two weeks ago.

“Not even caring about what is being thrown out, they just deem it all garbage, but is it? No, it’s perfectly usable items for anyone,” said Facebook user Derek Foreel.

An interview request from the city was not immediately returned on Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Kelowna to open temporary housing to help homeless

Two weeks ago the city announced it was setting up two homeless camps – one behind the Kelowna Curling Club and another at the base of Knox Mountain – to allow those experiencing homeless a place to sleep at night.

At the new sites shelters can be set up between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. and there are washrooms, garbage disposal, sharps disposal, bottled water and daytime storage. Two security personnel also monitor the sites between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. and there is an increased presence of both bylaw officers and RCMP officers.

It’s not clear at what time the video was taken.

Earlier this week BC Housing, the John Howard Society of Okanagan and Kootenay and the City of Kelowna announced a new partnership to provide 40 beds at a city-owned property. The site will be operated by the John Howard Society and funded by the provincial government.

The building, located at 555 Fuller Ave., will temporarily house 40 people who already have beds at Cornerstone shelter and the Kelowna Gospel Mission to free up space at those two shelters for those who are currently out on the streets or camping at Recreation Avenue.

B.C. law requires that in times of insufficient shelter and housing space for those experiencing homelessness, municipalities may not prohibit all of its parks and public spaces from being used for temporary overnight shelter. Municipalities can, however, designate which parks are used as such.

READ MORE: Knox Mountain area residents hold protest over homeless camp move

READ MORE: Residents rally to support those experiencing homelessness in Kelowna