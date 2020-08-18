Watch your water use, Armstrong: City

Residents of Armstrong may face Stage 3 water restrictions if they don’t watch their current consumption, as the city’s drinking water supply is being strained. (Black Press - file photo)

Armstrong residents are being asked to watch their water consumption or the city could move up a stage in its conservation measures.

The City of Armstrong moved to Stage 2 measures Monday, Aug. 17. One day later, the city said consumption levels have not shown the intended decrease by going to Stage 2.

“Current levels of consumption are placing a strain on our drinking water supply,” said the city in a release. “If this trend in water consumption continues, the city will move to Stage 3 Water Conservation measures.”

Water conservation measures are mandatory as per city Bylaw 1806 Water Use and Conservation, which requires all residents of the City of Armstrong, Pleasant Valley and Round Prairie Specified Areas, Highland Park, Stardel, Silver Star and Lansdowne Water Districts and other residents of Spallumcheen receiving City of Armstrong water to be compliant with restrictions to watering habits.

In Stage 2 no person will:

I) use a sprinkler or irrigation system to water a lawn, garden, trees or shrubs; or

II) wash driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

During Stage 2 a person may:

I) water trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables if watering is done by hand, but only during the prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days which are:

a) An even-numbered address may water on even days of the calendar; and

b) An odd-numbered address may water on odd days of the calendar;

c) Between the hours of 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.; and

II) Water newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables if watering by hand during installation and for the following 24 hours.

The planned upgrades to the Fortune Creek water intake must be done in conjunction with timing windows set by the Ministry of Environment and Department of Fisheries.

“We are working with our contractors to try and minimize the amount of time this disruption will impact residents,” said the city, asking for residents’ and business’ compliance to ensure there is adequate drinking water supply.

READ MORE: Water restrictions in effect for Armstrong



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.