Water advisory issued for Grindrod

A precautionary water quality advisory has been issued for Grindrod Water Utility customers.
The advisory will remain in effect until further notice following a power outage that disrupted water service.
Customers including individuals with weakened immune systems, the elderly and young children should take extra safety measures ahead of consumption.
For these customers, boiling water ahead of use is advised before drinking, preparing food, washing produce, bushing teeth, making ice and so on.
The Regional District of North Okanagan, in accordance with Interior Health, will inform customers of changes to the advisory via road signs, the RDNO website and the Grindrod Water email alert system.
