UPDATE: Water back on for Vernon residents

Water main break shut water off temporarily to Okanagan Avenue homes; repaired Tuesday evening

Update:

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, crews have finished making repairs on a water main on Okanagan Avenue, and residents in the area have their water service back.

The City of Vernon reminded the public that crews will be working on asphalt repairs today – work that is anticipated to last until the end of the week. Traffic detours will be in place.

“The City would like to thank area residents for their patience today and apologizes for any inconvenience while the road is being repaired,” read the city’s announcement.



Water is shut off temporarily for residents in the 4100-block of Okanagan Avenue.

City of Vernon crews are on scene and working quickly to repair a broken water main that caused the outage.

Repairs to asphalt in the same block will be a required. Those will start Wednesday and should be completed by the end of the week.

Traffic detours will be in place and motorists are urged to follow all signage and prepare for delays.

The City of Vernon extends its apologies for any inconvenience and appreciates co-operation to ensure the timely completion of the project.

