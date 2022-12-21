Water break floods, freezes Vernon street

Crews are cleaning up the mess created on 25th Avenue

Slick road conditions were made even icier with a water break on 25th Avenue Wednesday morning.

Approximately one block of a single westbound lane was saturated after a private water service failure around 2 a.m. Dec. 21.

“The water service was shut off while crews made the repairs. Approximately 30 properties were affected,” said Josh Winquist, city of Vernon communications officer.

Water service has been restored in the 4100 block.

“Crews will be responding to the cleanup with heavy equipment to remove as much ice as possible, and will follow up with a mixture of salt and sand to provide traction for motorists on the effected roads,” said Winquist.

Motorists are reminded to watch for construction workers, slowdown in work zones and follow all traffic control measures and drive to conditions.

“The city appreciates everyone’s patience while crews clear the area.”

B.C. Floods 2021TransportationVernonWater