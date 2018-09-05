Water, education and wildfires topics for Lake Country at UBCM

Council members are heading to UBCM next week

District of Lake Country council members are heading to the Union of BC Municipalities next week to discuss issues with wildfires, drinking water and education.

Coun. Todd McKenzie and Mayor James Baker will be meeting with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Climate Change and the Ministry of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

As the district experienced the devastating wildfire on Nighthawk Road last summer, it is is requesting the province to develop a simplified, streamlined grant process which will be open to municipalities and the public to be able to hire trainer personnel to complete fire mitigation work.

“Private property owners found mitigation work beyond their capacity both physically and financially,” according to a Lake Country briefing note.

READ MORE: A year after the Okanagan Centre wildfire, Lake Country residents return home

The council members will also be asking the Ministry of Education about a new elementary school.

“The District of Lake Country is experiencing rapid and sustained growth, particularly in the Lakestone/McCoubrey Plateau development areas in the south-west of the district with almost 4,000 new homes projected,” a separate report said.

All three of the district’s elementary schools are over capacity, and the report said a site for the new school is best to be identified sooner than later, in order to accomadate student growth.

READ MORE: Lake Country to get new middle school: Premier

The recommendation from district staff is to place it in the Lakestone/McCoubrey Plateau development areas.

The district also will be presenting issues with the protection of drinking water.

A briefing document notes that while drinking water falls under Interior Health’s authority and water licensing in under the ministry’s jurisdiction, there is “no lead agency on water,” so it will request the province to clarify how it fits within the province and Crown lands, as well as request higher funding at the provinicial level for source water protection.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Worst may be over for ‘B.C.’s worst fire season’
Next story
Healthy living pilot project launched in Kelowna

Just Posted

Smoky skies an expected sight in the Okanagan

An air quality statement has been issued for Kelowna, Vernon and other parts of the Okanagan

It’s a good time to get gas in the Okanagan

Gas prices are dropping in the Kelowna area

Water, education and wildfires topics for Lake Country at UBCM

Council members are heading to UBCM next week

Lake Country residents rally for horses on Okanagan Rail Trail

A petition for horses presented to council Tuesday night gathered more than 1,000 signatures

Healthy living pilot project launched in Kelowna

B.C. prototype initiative created by Childhood Obesity Foundation

Vernon Okanagan College campus orientation kicks off

School officially starts Sept. 5

Herd of deer attack B.C. woman

This isn’t the first time deer attacks have frightened residents in the province

VIDEO: Ailing orca J50 gets 2nd dart of antibiotics by B.C. vet

‘She still looks very, very thin,’ said Dr. Martin Haulena, a Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian

Study concludes Canadian oilpatch rules could cut global emissions

Canada’s industry has rules that if adopted worldwide could make a big dent in global greenhouse gas emissions

Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

Update: Motorcyclist loses his life in long weekend crash in the Shuswap

Accidents take place at two problem intersections just a day apart

B.C. mountain biker heads to world championships

Elliot Jamieson to race in Switzerland Sunday

Worst may be over for ‘B.C.’s worst fire season’

Cooling temps and the declining risk of dry lightning have lead to reduced fire activity.

Okanagan Heat rebound by drawing with Wolfpack

CIS Canada West men’s soccer action in Kelowna

Most Read