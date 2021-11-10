Water finally safe to drink on Westside following fire

Nearly 300 Killiney Beach households have not been able to drink from taps since Sept. 2

More than two months later and Killiney Beach can now safely drink from the tap.

In consultation with Interior Health, the Regional District of Central Okanagan has rescinded the do not consume notice, which was issued Sept. 2.

Residents served by the Killiney Beach water system, located off Westside Road, now have safe water quality.

This affects approximately 295 properties.

“We thank all Killiney water customers for their patience and understanding throughout this ordeal as we have been working towards restoring safe, drinkable potable tap water,” engineering services manager Travis Kendel said. “This has been a major inconvenience for all and we want residents to know that we and Interior Health keep their health and safety at the paramount as we worked through the process to remove all water quality advisories.”

The entire water system has been thoroughly flushed, chlorine-dosed and a detailed assessment of the system infrastructure and reservoirs has been completed as the system was compromised by the structural fire-suppression efforts for the White Rock Lake wildfire.

