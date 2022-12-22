UPDATE: Main street reopened after water flooding from Vernon business cleaned up

A block of 30th Avenue was closed and businesses evacuated while crews were on scene

A portion of main street was closed as crews dealt with water coming out of a business Thursday afternoon.

Water flowed out onto the road around 1:30 p.m. Dec. 22.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to a report of a possible burst water pipe at the office building.

“Upon arrival, firefighters observed a significant amount of water coming from the front of the building and the smell of natural gas,” said Josh Winquist, Vernon communications officer. “As a precautionary measure, the building was evacuated while crews investigated the cause.”

A block of 30th Avenue, between 32nd and 33rd Streets, was blocked off by RCMP but has since reopened.

Water flooding from a Vernon business closes main street Thursday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

