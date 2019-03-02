Water main break causes problem for traffic

A large amount of water is flowing down 39th Avenue in Vernon. Flooding the gutter on the south side of the street, the water is then pooling at the intersection and flowing into 27th Street. The water is posing a problem for traffic near Bean to Cup.

Authorities have confirmed that it was a water main break.

According to a post on Vernon’s community Forum, it was reported around 4:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The source of the water break looks to begin around 23rd Street.

Water flooding corner 27th Ave and 39th Street. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
