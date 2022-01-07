A broken water main flooded Wood Avenue in Armstrong Friday, Jan 7, 2022. (Trudy Damery photo)

Water geyser floods Armstrong road

Water has been shut off in the immediate area while crews work on a fix

Update: 4:30 p.m.

Crews have completed repairs to the Wood Avenue water main.

“The roadway has been restored for motorists with plowing efforts and sanding,” the city said in a Facebook update.

There is still no word on when the Patterson Avenue water main will be repaired.

Original:

Crews are working to fix a water main break after a vehicle bumped into a fire hydrant in Armstrong Friday afternoon.

A large spout of water could be seen coming from the hydrant on Wood Avenue, nearby a residence, flooding the street.

Chief administrative officer Dawn Low said crews shut off the valve quickly and are currently working on a fix.

Water has been shut off for residents along the single block of Wood Avenue. No estimated time is available for when the water will be turned back on.

Drivers are advised to watch for city workers who may be diverting traffic around the incident.

A second water main break is being dealt with on Patterson Avenue, affecting the road from Becker Street to Okanagan Street as well as Becker Street from Patterson Avenue to Wolfenden Terrace, including all of Willowdale Drive.

There is currently no timeline for when the repairs to this water main break will be completed.

READ MORE: Highway 97 south of Vernon fully closed

READ MORE: ‘Avoid travel,’ Vernon urges on snow-covered roads/highways

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
