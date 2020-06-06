Water levels are beginning to recede in the Shuswap River, the City of Enderby said Friday, June 5, 2020. (City of Enderby photo)

Water levels starting to recede in Shuswap River

Though a positive trend, City of Enderby high-water restrictions are still in effect

Water levels are starting to recede in the Shuswap River, though flood-related restrictions and closures remain in effect.

Due to the high water, Kildonan Avenue Boat Launch has been closed since May 26; Tuey Park has been closed with local traffic only on Waterwheel Street since June 1; and the partially submerged Riverdale Drive has been restricted to local access only past the barricades as of June 2.

Those restrictions remain intact, despite more recent good news on the Shuswap River flow rate. .

“The Shuswap River appears to have peaked on June 3 at 485 cubic metres per second and a level of 5.049 metres,” chief administrative officer Tate Bengtson said in a City of Enderby release Friday, June 5.

River levels have decreased since June 3 and now stand at a flow rate of 459 cubic meters per second and a level of 4.920 metres — close to where it was on June 2 as the river climbed to its assumed peak.

READ MORE: Flooding prompts closure of parks along Shuswap and Mara lakes

READ MORE: Lumby bands together to block flood water

More rain is on the forecast this weekend, but Bengtson said the predicted levels have been reduced from earlier this week. The Shuswap River is predicted to decrease gradually to 431.6 cubic metres per second by June 14.

Despite the positive trend, the BC River Forecast Centre is continuing to maintain a High Streamflow Advisory for the Shuswap River, as flooding at low-lying levels is occurring.

“Predictions are exactly that – forecasts based on the best available information at the time. Information usually becomes more accurate the closer that we get to a particular date, and it can change rapidly due to emerging variables,” Bengtson said.

If your property is at risk of flooding, you can take measures to protect it. Sand and sandbags are available for free at the Public Works Yard at 2308 McGowan Avenue – though due to COVID-19 restrictions, people are asked to bring their own shovel.

The public is advised to stay clear of rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
flood watch

