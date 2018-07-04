Water main break disrupts traffic on Vernon’d Old Kamloops Road

A water main break on Old Kamloops Road Wednesday morning caused some traffic disruptions in Vernon. (Photo submitted)

Old Kamloops Road in Vernon nearly two kilometres north of Haney Road is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic following an irrigation water main break Wednesday morning.

The break sent water spewing into the air like a geyser.

The City of Vernon issued a release just before 10 a.m.: “Crews are working to repair an irrigation water line break on Old Kamloops Road. Drivers can expect traffic interruptions and single-lane alternating traffic patterns. Disruption of irrigation water from Alexis Park to Blue Jay Subdivision is anticipated. Please be patient and obey all signs and flaggers.”