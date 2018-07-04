Water main break disrupts traffic on Vernon’d Old Kamloops Road

Old Kamloops Road in Vernon nearly two kilometres north of Haney Road is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic following an irrigation water main break Wednesday morning.
The break sent water spewing into the air like a geyser.
The City of Vernon issued a release just before 10 a.m.: “Crews are working to repair an irrigation water line break on Old Kamloops Road. Drivers can expect traffic interruptions and single-lane alternating traffic patterns. Disruption of irrigation water from Alexis Park to Blue Jay Subdivision is anticipated. Please be patient and obey all signs and flaggers.”