UPDATE: Water main break in Central Okanagan causes massive flooding

Glenmore Road and Highway 97 are affected by the water main break

UPDATE: 12:07 p.m.

Lake Country Fire Department Chief Deputy Brent Penner said emergency crews were notified at approximately 10:20 a.m.

“We were trying to offer our man power to make sure the travelling public was kept safe,” he said.

The District of Lake Country is investigating.

————

A water main break in Lake Country is causing serious issues for motorists and residents in the Glenmore Road and Mountview Road area.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. when water rushed down Mountview Road towards Voyager RV on Highway 97.

Voyager RV employee Debra Bruneau said she saw rocks crumbling onto her car after water gushed down Janet Court crushing the road and spilling into the parking lot.

“A mountain of water came down,” she said.

Two cars are stuck under debris. No one has been injured, witnesses reported.

Several area fire departments are being called in to deal with the water.

The District of Lake Country states the water main break is at Glenmore Road and Okanagan Centre Road West. Motorists are asked to avoid Glenmore Road and the temporary detour route via the Mountview Road subdivision.

Highway 97 in Lake Country is also affected by the water.

Construction on Glenmore Road caused the water main break.

More to come.

