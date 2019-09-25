Water main break leaves Vernon neighbourhood dry

Water will be shutoff to specific streets while repairs are underway

Vernon water customers between 5924 and 7610 Pleasant Valley Road are left without water following a water main break.

Side roads including Elmwood Road, Meadowlark Road, Stickle Road, Highway 97 Frontage Road and Lefoy Road will also be affected.

City of Vernon crews are on scene making repairs. The city said its making every effort to make water available as quickly as possible.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause and appreciate your cooperation to ensure the timely completion of this project,” a representative of the city said in a statement.

