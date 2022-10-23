Water main break makes mess of Coldstream road

Break sends debris down Husband Road to intersection of Middleton Way

District of Coldstream crews cleared off debris at the intersection of Husband Road and Middleton Way in the early hours of Sunday, Oct. 23, after a water main break sent the debris down Husband Road, which was being prepared for paving. Crews will be back on-scene Sunday checking on the break and making repairs. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A water main break in Coldstream caused a bit of a mess to a road being prepared for paving.

The break led to rock, gravel and mud being pushed down Husband Road to the intersection at Middleton Way either late Saturday night, Oct. 22, or early Sunday morning.

Crews from the District of Coldstream were out in the middle of the night moving the debris back to Husband Road, and will be back on site Sunday checking on the break and making repairs.

Husband Road and Middleton Way remain open to local traffic.

