Water main breaks in Golden on Lady Grey private line

At approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Town of Golden was made aware of an issue with apparent system water loss. Standby staff would have received a low reservoir alarm indicating serious system water loss.

Several members of the Public Works crew worked to shut off street valves throughout the lower community of Golden to eliminate possible locations for a water main break, according to the Town.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday the issue had been isolated to the Lady Grey School private fire service line. It is estimated that the system lost approximately 3.6ML (800,000 gall) of water from the time the break occurred until the time the connection to the school was shut off.

Public Works crews and the Golden Fire Department offered assistance to the School District after the shutdown, with the Fire Department helping with pumps to pump out the crawl space, says the Town.

Arrangements have been made to relocate classes at Lady Grey to Golden Secondary School and Alexander Park Elementary school.

Buses will drop off at these locations instead of Lady Grey and students who arrive to Lady Grey in the morning will be bused across to GSS or APES and dropped off at Lady Grey at the end of the day.

